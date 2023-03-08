Women's Day 2023: 25 International Women's Day Quotes for WhatsApp & Facebook
Here is the list of 25 best quotes on International Women's Day 2023.
Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the gender inequality, gender bias and discrimination, sexual abuse among women, exploitation of women at workplaces, reproductive issues faced by women, and several other women centric problems.
The International Women's Day is observed under a specific theme annually. This year, the theme of Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.'
On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, we have curated some best 25 quotes for you that you can share with the important women in your life, and also share them as Facebook and WhatsApp status to create awareness.
"You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman."Mary Elizabeth Winstead
"I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning."Amy Poehler
"When girls are given the right tools to succeed, they can create incredible futures, not only for themselves but also for those around them."Meghan Markle
"A strong woman understands that the gifts such as logic, decisiveness, and strength are just as feminine as intuition and emotional connection. She values and uses all of her gifts."Nancy Rathburn
"My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent."Ruth Bader Ginsburg
"Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength."G D Anderson
"There is nothing stronger than a broken woman who has rebuilt herself."Hannah Gadsby
"Women are the real architects of society."Cher
"The most important thing one woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities."Adrienne Rich
"We realize the importance of our voice when we are silenced."Malala Yousafzai
"I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life."Maya Angelou
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish."Michelle Obama
"Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness."Oprah
"If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman."Margaret Thatcher
"Human rights are women's rights and women's rights are human rights."Hillary Clinton
"We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead."Beyoncé
"A charming woman doesn’t follow the crowd; she is herself."Loretta Young
"Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world."Hillary Clinton
"A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink."Gina Carey
"A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult."Melinda Gates
"The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence."Blake Lively
"I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world."Malala Yousafzai
"No woman should be told she can't make decisions about her own body. When women's rights are under attack, we fight back."Kamala Harris
"We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men."Emma Watson
"I don't know a woman alive who isn't courageous."Reese Witherspoon
