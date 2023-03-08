Women's Day 2023: 25 International Women's Day Quotes for WhatsApp & Facebook

Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the gender inequality, gender bias and discrimination, sexual abuse among women, exploitation of women at workplaces, reproductive issues faced by women, and several other women centric problems.

The International Women's Day is observed under a specific theme annually. This year, the theme of Women's Day 2023 is 'DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality.'