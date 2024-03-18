Holi 2024: Famous Destinations To Visit In India During the Festival of Colours

Holi 2024: Here are some top destinations in India you should visit this year.
(Photo: iStock)
Festivals promote unity, happiness, peace, and joy. Holi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India where families unite and spend memorable times. This festival brings your close ones together and it is celebrated with great fervour across the country. According to the latest details, Holi 2024 is set to be celebrated on 25 March, in India. People have already started gearing up to observe the festival of colours with their loved ones this year.
The festival of colours is best observed in the pious cities of Mathura, Vrindavan, and Barsana. Many people visit these places during Holi with their friends and family. You can also plan a trip to some of the best destinations in India to spend Holi 2024 grandly with your loved ones. One should plan a trip way before the actual date.
Here are some of the best places in India where Holi is celebrated grandly and you can visit. Read till the end to know all the details about these popular destinations in the country.
Santiniketan, West Bengal
A famous locality in the Bolpur town of West Bengal, Santiniketan observes Holi as Basanta Utsav. The festival is celebrated with a lot of music, dance, and enthusiasm. Locals put colours on each other and eat good food. Most people dress up in yellow and orange to celebrate the festival of colours. You should plan a trip to Santiniketan if you want to enjoy the traditions during Holi.
Mathura
Celebrating Holi in Mathura has its own beauty and charm. This place is famous because Lord Krishna was born here. The fascinating destination is a favourite among Lord Krishna devotees during Holi.
People visit the Dwarkadheesh Temple and offer their prayers on Holi. They also observe the festival of colours by putting abir on each other and spending memorable moments.
Vrindavan
This is the best place to celebrate "Phoolon ki Holi". Vrindavan attracts peace-seeking tourists who want to enjoy a calm time during Holi. Many tourists visit the Banke Bihari Temple and offer their prayers during the festival. They also dedicate devotional songs to Lord Krishna on this day.
Agra
If you are in Delhi and planning a weekend trip on Holi, Agra is the best place for you. This place celebrates Holi with great enthusiasm and passion. You can dance, enjoy different sweets, put gulaal on each other, and spend wholesome time with your loved ones during this festival. Make sure to plan your trip well in advance or the hotels will be booked.
