Hindu New Year 2023 Wishes to Share With Friends and Family on Ugadi 2023

Happy Hindu New Year 2023
(Image: iStock)
New Year is an occasion celebrated all around the world but the important thing is that the date of the new year is also different in different places in the world. The New Year celebrations of different regions differ depending on the culture and significance.
There are different dates of the new year in different states of India or in different communities. In the Hindu community of North India, New Year's festival is celebrated on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra which is on 22 March this year. In Hinduism, this day is considered as the Hindu new year, one of the most auspicious day of the year.
Below are the other names of the Hindu New Year in different regions and we will also give a list of wishes to share with your friends and family on the occasion of new year.
As the dates of the new year are different in different states, the new year is celebrated with different names. In Maharashtra, the new year is known as Gudi Padwa, celebrated in March and April. In Punjab, the new year is celebrated as Baisakhi on 13th April. As per the Sikh Nanakshahi calendar, 14 March is the Hola Mohalla New Year. In Goa, the Hindu community celebrates this day in the name of Konkani. In the state of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, this day is celebrated as Ugadi. Kashmiris call it Navreh and Bengalis refer it as Naba Barsa, it is known as Bihu in Assam, Vishu in Kerala, Putuhandu in Tamil Nadu.
May this new year bring light and joy in your life. May your house and heart be filled with happiness throughout the year. Happy Hindu new year 2023.
In this Hindu new year bring brightness and happiness for you. May God bless you with every happy bit of the world. Happy Ugadi 2023
May this auspicious occasion brighten up your life with happiness, joy, and peace. Happy Ugadi 2023. May you enjoy this beautiful festival to your fullest.
Hope this auspicious day take away all the darkness of your life this New Year. Have a safe and prosperous New Year!
Let the celebration of this New Year bring endless blessings, happiness, and joy to your life. May you have a wonderful year ahead full of new success and achievements!
May your world light up with million fireworks for the rest of your life. Light up the candles and let the New Year 2023 celebration begin!
Let us welcome the new year on Ugadi with full enthusiasm, hope and happiness.
Be grateful for another new beginning and pray for your better health and increased wealth. Happy Ugadi and Hindu new year 2023.
May this new year bring a pot full of luck in it. May you and your family enjoy the blessings from the Great power above.
As Ugadi brings a new year and new beginning for us, we are sending my best wishes and love to you. May all your dreams come true as you want them to.
May this New Year herald the advent of prosperity for you and your family. Happy Ugadi 2023!
May the flavour of raw mangoes, raw neem, and jaggery remove all bitterness and add sweetness to your life with the new beginnings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)