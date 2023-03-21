Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, History, Significance & Celebrations of Marathi New Year

Happy Gudi Padwa 2023
(Photo: iStock)
This year Gudi Padwa 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, 22 March 2023. Gudi Padwa is an auspicious festival in Maharashtra which is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar and it marks the beginning of a new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Gudi Padwa is a regional Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated by the people of Maharashtra and Goa.
On this occasion, people from different regions like parts of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana come together and organize events that includes dancing, street processions, and enjoying the various delicacies prepared for the festival. People also take an oil bath, wear new clothes, prepare rangolis with flowers and colours, and put the Gudi at the entrance or on a window.
Now, let us know about the history, significance, and timings of the Gudi Padwa festival.
Pratipada Tithi Starts: 10:52 pm on 21 Mar 2023
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 8:20 pm on 22 Mar 2023
The word Gudi Padwa is made of two words - Gudi which means the flag (garlanded with flowers, mango and neem leaves, topped with upturned silver or copper vessel) and padwa derived from the Sanskrit word pratipada which means the first day of a lunar fortnight.
It is believed that it was on this day that Lord Brahma created the universe and introduced the concept of days, weeks, months, and years. Therefore, Lord Brahma is also worshipped on this day.
Gudi Padwa is known as Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh, meaning the first day of the creation of the universe.
Gudi Parwa is an important festival in Maharashtra because Rabi crops are reaped after this festival thus marking the beginning of the spring season. It is also considered the 'day of victory'. It is believed that on this day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after winning the battle against Ravan.
