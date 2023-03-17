Gudi Padwa 2023 Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, History and Significance

Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is an important and auspicious festival celebrated in Maharashtra, India. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed every year on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Gudi Padwa will fall on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.

Gudi Padwa is recognised as the beginning of spring in certain parts of India. It is also observed as the start of the new year among Konkani and Marathi Hindus.

Several parts of India celebrate Gudi Padwa festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. People hold street processions , dance together, and perform special rituals and prayers on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.