Gudi Padwa 2023 Date, Time, Puja Vidhi, Rituals, History and Significance
Gudi Padwa 2023 falls on 22 March. Check details here.
Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo is an important and auspicious festival celebrated in Maharashtra, India. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed every year on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, Gudi Padwa will fall on Wednesday, 22 March 2023.
Gudi Padwa is recognised as the beginning of spring in certain parts of India. It is also observed as the start of the new year among Konkani and Marathi Hindus.
Several parts of India celebrate Gudi Padwa festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. People hold street processions , dance together, and perform special rituals and prayers on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.
Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi and Rituals
This year Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 22 March 2023.
Pratipada Tithi Starts: 10:52 pm on 21 Mar 2023
Pratipada Tithi Ends: 8:20 pm on 22 Mar 2023
Gudi Padwa rituals start with an oil bath followed by some special prayers. Taking a bath in oil and eating neem leaves are important parts of the Gudi Padwa Puja Vidhi. People from North India do not celebrate Gudi Padwa as such but start Chaitra Navratri Puja on the same date for a period of 9 days. Neem and mishri are also eaten by people on Chaitra Navratri.
History and Significance of Gudi Padwa
According to Hindu mythology, Gudi Padwa has been derived from two words - 'Gudi' and 'Padwa.' Gudi means a symbol or a flag while Padwa means the first day & phase of the moon. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa people put a Gudi on the entrance of their house or over a window.
Some people believe that on the day of Gudi Padwa, Lord Brahma created the universe and that is why people worship Lord Brahma on this day. Some Hindus also believe that the concept of day, week, month, and year was also introduced to people on Gudi Padwa. In Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Gudi Padwa is known as 'Ugadi.'
The significance of Gudi Padwa is that it is celebrated as the 'day of victory'. The festival is also recognised as the beginning of spring season and people reap Rabi crops after the end of this featival.
