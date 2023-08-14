Har Ghar Tiranga 2023: Upload Selfies on harghartiranga.com; Know Details Here

How to upload selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recent announcement about the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. In the announcement, he urged the citizens of India to take part in the movement on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Citizens can showcase their love for the country by uploading photos with the "Tiranga", the Indian National Flag, on the official website - harghartiranga.com. We must all get together and celebrate Independence Day to carry on with the patriotic fervour and national spirit.
It is important to note that Independence Day is observed on 15 August, every year. This is a very crucial day for Indian citizens because it marks our independence from British rule after being dominated for around 200 years. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to carry on with the national spirit.
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should follow to upload your picture or selfie with the Indian National Flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga website online:
Step 1: Go to the official Har Ghar Tiranga website - harghartiranga.com.
Step 2: Look for the option that states "Upload Selfie with Flag" on the homepage and tap on it.
Step 3: A pop-up window will open on the screen and you have to enter your name in the given space.
Step 4: Upload your selfie with the Tiranga by selecting the file you want to share.
Step 5: Tap on the "Submit" option once you are done. By clicking on submit, you grant consent to display your name and picture on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.
Step 6: Now, go to the website again to see your picture.
