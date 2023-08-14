Har Ghar Tiranga 2023: Upload Selfies on harghartiranga.com; Know Details Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a recent announcement about the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. In the announcement, he urged the citizens of India to take part in the movement on the occasion of Independence Day 2023. Citizens can showcase their love for the country by uploading photos with the "Tiranga", the Indian National Flag, on the official website - harghartiranga.com. We must all get together and celebrate Independence Day to carry on with the patriotic fervour and national spirit.

It is important to note that Independence Day is observed on 15 August, every year. This is a very crucial day for Indian citizens because it marks our independence from British rule after being dominated for around 200 years. Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, started the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to carry on with the national spirit.