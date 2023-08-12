Happy 77th Independence Day 2023: Who Else Shares Independence Day With India?

Happy 77th Independence Day 2023: Countries that celebrate with India.
India is getting ready to celebrate its 77th Independence Day 2023 on Tuesday, 15 August. This day marks the independence of our country from 200 years of British rule. It is important to note that India became free on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters fought for our independence and laid down their lives in the process of freeing our country from the clutches of British rule. We should remember the popular freedom fighters who were brave enough to fight against the Britishers.
Independence Day is celebrated in our country with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. People from different cultures and cities get together to observe the day. They take part in events and programmes that talk about our independence and cultural past. We also remember the brave hearts on this day and value their sacrifices for our nation.
Republic of Congo
The Republic of Congo is situated on the western coast of Africa. It is also known as Congo-Brazzaville. This country was originally a French colony and it gained independence from the clutches of France in 1960. It is important to note that the country gained independence on 15 August 1960.
North Korea and South Korea
On 15 August 1945, the Korean peninsula got independence from Japanese rule. After the country gained independence, it was divided into two countries, North Korea and South Korea. It is important to note that South Koreans call this day "Gwangbokjeol".
Liechtenstein
Liechtenstein is one of Europe's smallest but richest countries. It is important to note that this country does not have an Independence Day because it was never captured. However, 15 August is Liechtenstein's national holiday since 1940.
Bahrain
On 15 August 1971, Bahrain’s local people decided to free themselves from British and Iranian control. It is important to note that Bahrain celebrates its actual National Day on 16 December.
These are some of the countries that celebrate Independence Day with India. They celebrate their independence in different ways and follow unique traditions.
