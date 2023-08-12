Happy 77th Independence Day 2023: Who Else Shares Independence Day With India?

India is getting ready to celebrate its 77th Independence Day 2023 on Tuesday, 15 August. This day marks the independence of our country from 200 years of British rule. It is important to note that India became free on 15 August 1947. Many freedom fighters fought for our independence and laid down their lives in the process of freeing our country from the clutches of British rule. We should remember the popular freedom fighters who were brave enough to fight against the Britishers.

Independence Day is celebrated in our country with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. People from different cultures and cities get together to observe the day. They take part in events and programmes that talk about our independence and cultural past. We also remember the brave hearts on this day and value their sacrifices for our nation.