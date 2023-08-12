Independence Day 2023 Songs: 10 Indian Patriotic Songs To Listen on 15 August

Independence Day patriotic songs 2023 that you would love to listen to on 15 August 2023.
India will observe the 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023. Independence Day in India is celebrated every year with great honour, respect, and enthusiasm to commemorate the freedom of India from British rule in 1947.
People of India celebrate Independence Day by organising competitions, delivering patriotic speeches, hoisting the National flag, participating in Independence Day parades, singing patriotic songs, etc.
On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, we have curated a list of top 10 Hindi patriotic songs that you would love to listen to and sing on 15 August 2023.
Below is the list of some patriotic Independence Day 2023 songs that you would like to listen and sing on 15th of August.
1. Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon by Lata Mangeshkar: This is one of the iconic Indian patriotic Hindi songs sung by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The lyrics of this song are so deep that you will feel the rush of patriotism in your blood. In this song, the singer beautifully narrates the sacrifice of Indian martyrs in the struggle of Indian Independence.
2. Teri Mitti Me Mil Jaawaan From Kesari Movie: This patriotic song sung by B Praak is definitely a must to listen on this Independence Day. The song is all about the love and respect for the country India. The beautiful lyrics of this patriotic song will definitely touch your soul.
3. Sandese Aate Hai Hamein Tadpaate Hain: This iconic patriotic song from Border movie is one of the best songs till date. The lyrics of this song are on the tip of tongue of every Indian. Whether it is Independence Day or Republic Day in India, this song is a must play to keep the patriotic spirits high. The song is beautifully sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod.
4. Aisa Des Hai Mera: If you want to praise your beautiful country India on this Independence Day, then this is the best song for you. The song is from the movie Veer Zaara and is beautifully sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder.
5. Des Rangila Rangila Des Mera Rangila: This amazing song from the movie Fanaa will not only force you to dance on the tunes but will also take you on the journey of patriotism. Whether you want to participate in an Independence Day event at school or want to pay a tribute to your country, this song is the best choice. The song is sung by Mahalaxmi Iyer.
6. Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo: This is an Independence Day special song that you can play anywhere on 15 August 2023 to show your love and respect towards the country. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Udit Narayan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, and Domnique.
7. Ae Watan Watan Mere Aabad Rahe Tu: This patriotic Hindi song from Raazi movie will leave you spellbound. The magical lyrics of this song will win the heart of every Indian. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan.
8. Kar Chale Hum Fida Jano Tan Sathiyon: If you want to pay a tribute to all the brave soldiers who lost their precious lives while serving the country, then this is the best song option for you on this Independence Day. The song is sung Mohammad Rafi, the great singer of Indian History.
9. Vande Mataram: This Independence Day special song sung by Lata Mangeshkar will keep your patriotic spirits high on 15 August. This patriotic Hindi song is a tribute to all the brave souls who left no stone unturned to protect their country.
10. Ai Vatan Ai Vatan Hamko Teri Kasam: This beautiful Hindi patriotic song from the movie Shaheed has won the heart of every Indian. Sung by Mohd Rafi, this song will make your Independence Day special and memorable.
