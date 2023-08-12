Independence Day 2023 Songs: 10 Indian Patriotic Songs To Listen on 15 August

India will observe the 77th Independence Day on 15 August 2023. Independence Day in India is celebrated every year with great honour, respect, and enthusiasm to commemorate the freedom of India from British rule in 1947.

People of India celebrate Independence Day by organising competitions, delivering patriotic speeches, hoisting the National flag, participating in Independence Day parades, singing patriotic songs, etc.

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, we have curated a list of top 10 Hindi patriotic songs that you would love to listen to and sing on 15 August 2023.