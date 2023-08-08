Quit India Movement Day 2023: Know the History, Importance, and Popular Facts

Know the history of the Quit India Movement Day here and stay informed.
(Photo Courtesy: PIB)
The Quit India Movement was approved during the AICC conference in Mumbai on 8 August 1942. On this date, the Bharat Chhodo Andolan or the Quit India Movement started officially. Therefore, Quit India Movement Day is observed on 8 August, every year. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi was the chairman of the All India Congress Committee and he decided to begin the movement at the Bombay Session of the conference.
Mahatma Gandhi came up with the phrase "Do or Die" during the Quit India Movement. As we are gearing up to observe the Quit India Movement Day 2023, we must all know the history and importance of this movement. It played a very important role in our fight for independence, even though the movement ended in 1944.
After the defeat of the Cripps Mission, the resolution of the Quit India Movement was approved at the Mumbai session. The Bharat Chhodo Andolan or Quit India Movement signalled the beginning of a non-violent mass movement for independence against the British Raj.
Several Congress leaders were detained during the movement. They were put behind bars in different locations across the country. Thus, the movement ended in 1944.
The August Movement fell apart due to a lack of leadership, repression by the British government, and an improper action plan.
Here are some important facts about the Quit India Movement that you should know on this day:
There were hartals and processions all around the country during the Quit India Movement.
The protesters stormed governmental structures, destroyed railroad tracks, and attacked postal and telegraph services.
Even though the Quit India Movement was supposed to be non-violent, several violent incidents took place all across the nation.
By the end of 1942, there were approximately 60,000 prisoners and hundreds died.
