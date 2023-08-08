Quit India Movement Day 2023: Know the History, Importance, and Popular Facts

The Quit India Movement was approved during the AICC conference in Mumbai on 8 August 1942. On this date, the Bharat Chhodo Andolan or the Quit India Movement started officially. Therefore, Quit India Movement Day is observed on 8 August, every year. It is important to note that Mahatma Gandhi was the chairman of the All India Congress Committee and he decided to begin the movement at the Bombay Session of the conference.

Mahatma Gandhi came up with the phrase "Do or Die" during the Quit India Movement. As we are gearing up to observe the Quit India Movement Day 2023, we must all know the history and importance of this movement. It played a very important role in our fight for independence, even though the movement ended in 1944.