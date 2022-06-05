Happy World Environment Day 2022: Quotes, Posters, Slogans, Wishes, and Images

World Environment Day is observed on 5 June every year. The United Nations (UN) established the day in 1972. Since then, World Environment Day is being observed on 5 June all over the world. The day is celebrated by encouraging actions and awareness regarding the conservation of the environment. World Environment Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

There are different organisations and people who celebrate this day by teaching others the importance of nature. It is important for everyone to understand that they need to take care of the environment. It is our responsibility to come together and do everything that is possible to make the environment better. World Environment Day is especially observed to spread awareness about nature.