International Sex Workers' Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance
International Sex Workers' Day is observed on 2 June every year across the world. This day is celebrated to highlight the rampant exploitation of sex workers and the terrible conditions they live in. It aims to raise awareness about the abuse and victimisation of sex workers.
Let's know more about International Sex Worker's Day, its history, significance, and theme for 2022.
The theme for International Sex Workers Day 2022 is not known yet.
It was on 2 June 1975 that approximately 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, expressing their frustration and fury over their criminalised and exploitative living conditions.
They also hung a banner from the steeple, which read 'Our children don't want their mothers to go to jail,' and also launched a media campaign to voice their grievances.
This event made news on TV channels and newspapers, and soon, strikes were launched all over France by sex workers, creating a legacy of activism.
Sex workers at Saint-Nizier Church demanded an end to police harassment, reopening of hotels for their work, and proper investigation into sex worker murders. French sex workers participated in the event and the strike was eight days long. This event was a spark that ignited their rights movement in Europe.
International Sex Workers Day (ISWD) commemorates the global action to raise awareness about the issues faced by sex workers and fight for their basic human rights.
The mission of ISWD is the promotion of social justice, preventing violence, and protecting sex workers worldwide. The objective is to keep them safe and healthy, and end discrimination, exploitation, and poverty that are part of their daily life.
ISWD was established in 1995 by sex worker rights activists who had the desire to create an international day of remembrance and action. Since then, people have put in their efforts to grow the movement with allies and coalitions. The focus is to develop concrete policy recommendations to be implemented at local, national, and international levels.
