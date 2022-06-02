International Sex Workers' Day 2022: Theme, History, and Significance

It was on 2 June 1975 that approximately 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, expressing their frustration and fury over their criminalised and exploitative living conditions.

They also hung a banner from the steeple, which read 'Our children don't want their mothers to go to jail,' and also launched a media campaign to voice their grievances.

This event made news on TV channels and newspapers, and soon, strikes were launched all over France by sex workers, creating a legacy of activism.

Sex workers at Saint-Nizier Church demanded an end to police harassment, reopening of hotels for their work, and proper investigation into sex worker murders. French sex workers participated in the event and the strike was eight days long. This event was a spark that ignited their rights movement in Europe.