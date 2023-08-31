Happy Sanskrit Diwas 2023: World Sanskrit Day Wishes, Messages, Greetings, & SMS

Sanskrit Diwas is set to be observed on 31 August 2023. As we are getting ready to celebrate Sanskrit Diwas 2023 on Thursday, it is important to know its significance. We all know Sanskrit is one of the most popular ancient languages in India. It is an Indo-Aryan language that people learn. Nowadays, people are forgetting the importance of this language and they have stopped learning it. Therefore, World Sanskrit Day is celebrated every year to know its history and origin.

Sanskrit Diwas is usually celebrated on Shraavana Poornima, which is the full moon day in the month of Shravana. It is an annual event that focuses on the ancient Indian language and tells people why they should learn it. You should also celebrate World Sanskrit Day to know more about Sanskrit and how it became so popular.