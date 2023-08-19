World Mosquito Day 2023 Date: Theme, History, Activities and Why It Is Observed

World Mosquito Day (WMD) is observed every year on 20 August. The day is recognised to create awareness among people about the mosquito-borne diseases, and their effect on the human health. Diseases like Malaria Chikungunya, and Dengue caused by mosquitos can be life threatening, if not provided with proper medical attention.

According to worldmosquitoprogram.org, "Mosquito-borne diseases kill more than one million people and infect up to 700 million each year - almost one in ten people. Already in 2023, there have been more than three million dengue cases and over 1,500 dengue-related deaths globally."