World Sanskrit Day, also known as International Sanskrit Day, Sanskrit Diwas, and Vishwa Samskrita Dinam is observed on Shravana Poornima (full moon). This year, Sanskrit Diwas falls on Thursday, 31 August 2023. The day is celebrated to create awareness and promote one of the ancient and oldest Indian languages known as Sanskrit.

Sanskrit language has a great significance, and is known to be the foundation of different classical texts in fields like Literature, Philosophy, Mathematics, and Science.

On the occasion of World Sanskrit Day, different activities are being held to highlight the importance of Sanskrit language, and the measures to preserve it. Some of the Sanskrit Day activities include, seminars, workshops, educational speeches and lectures.