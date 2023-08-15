Happy Independence Day 2023: Share These Wishes, Greetings, Quotes And Images

Share these quotes, greetings, wishes on 77th Independence day 2023
This year in 2023, India will proudly observe its 77th Independence Day on the 15th of August, commemorating 76 years of cherished freedom. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Nation First, Always First,” a part of the grand “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” festivities. The government is all set to honor the diverse cultures of the nation with various engaging programs throughout the year.
Whether it’s the 76th or the 77th, India’s Independence Day remains a vibrant reminder of unity, courage, and the spirit that propels the nation forward. So, get ready to revel in the colors of freedom this August 15th.
Today we are breathing the air of peace and freedom because of the efforts and sacrifices of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!
A nation's strength ultimately consists in what it can do on its own and not in what it can borrow from others.
A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.
Be grateful to those who shed their blood and left their and left their comfort at home, just to give us freedom. Happy Independence Day
Let us honor the mighty warriors who made us the proudest of all human beings and the most powerful of all nations. May the glory of this day be your inspiration for tomorrow.
"Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it" - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” - Bhagat Singh
"I want freedom for the full expression of my personality." - Mahatma Gandhi
"Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga." - Subhas Chandra Bose
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.” - BR Ambedkar
