Nag Panchami 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, Images, and Quotes Here

The festival of Nag Panchami is observed two days after Hariyali Teej. It is one of the most auspicious events celebrated in India and millions of people wait to observe it. It is important to note that people worship the serpent God on Nag Panchami. As per the latest official details, Nag Panchami 2023 is set to be celebrated on Monday, 21 August. People wait for this day and make a lot of arrangements to conduct prayers.

On Nag Panchami, women offer milk to Nag Devta and worship snakes. They pray for their families' well-being and happiness. Many people believe that worshipping Nag Devta on this day will help eliminate the fear of snakes. In many parts of India, people worship snakes with milk and flower. People observe this festival in their own way and pray to Nag Devta.