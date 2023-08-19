Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & HD Images To Share With Others

Hariyali Teej 2023 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Images, and More.
Hariyali Teej 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status: The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in India on Saturday, 19 August 2023. This day holds a significant importance for all the devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. There are different types of Teej festivals celebrated in India, including Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej.
The Hariyali Teej is observed in the month of Sawan, and falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha, usually two days before Naga Panchami. Hariyali Teej is celebrated a month before the Hartalika Teej.
According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi will start at 8:01 pm on 18 August and end on 19 August at 10:19 pm.
Happy Hariyali Teej to all the amazing women who are fasting for the happy and prosperous lives of their husbands.
Celebrating the festival of Teej is a symbol of love and respect. Happy Hariyali Teej 2023.
May this festival of Teej bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and good things in your life. Happy Hariyali Teej.
May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati shower their choicest blessings upon you and your family on this auspicious and pious festival of Hariyali Teej. Greetings of the Day!!
I wish you the best of this world and hereafter on this festival. Happy Hariyali Teej 2023.
May your bond with your husband as strong as the love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Hariyali Teej.
Your are an amazing wife my dear. I wish you lots of happiness and good luck on this Hariyali Teej. Happy returns of the day!!
May we get to celebrate all festivals together. May our love be always strong and commendable. Happy Hariyali Teej Dear Wife.
