Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes, Messages, Quotes & HD Images To Share With Others

Hariyali Teej 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status: The auspicious festival of Hariyali Teej will be celebrated in India on Saturday, 19 August 2023. This day holds a significant importance for all the devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati. There are different types of Teej festivals celebrated in India, including Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej.

The Hariyali Teej is observed in the month of Sawan, and falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha, usually two days before Naga Panchami. Hariyali Teej is celebrated a month before the Hartalika Teej.

According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya tithi will start at 8:01 pm on 18 August and end on 19 August at 10:19 pm.