Happy Women’s Equality Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Messages

Share these images, quotes, and wishes for Women’s Equality Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
Women's Equality Day is celebrated every year on 26 August in the United States. The day is observed to commemorate the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the US Constitution which supports the rights of women and forbids the discrimination to vote on the basis of gender.
Various events and programs are organized across the United States to raise awareness about the rights and equality of women. This day also helps tackle the major issue of gender inequality in countries so that a country can move towards progress,
Women's Equality Day is a reminder of the advancements that have been made in gender equality and also helps women take a stand against injustice in areas like the workplace, education, politics, and many more. Let's have a look at the images, theme, messages, quotes, and wishes for Women's Equality Day 2023.
According to wtsinternational.org, the theme of Women's Equality Day 2023 is #EmbraceEquity.
Happy Women’s Equality Day 2023
Happy Women’s Equality Day image
Happy Women’s Equality Day poster
"I figure, if a girl wants to be a legend, she should go ahead and be one." —Calamity Jane
"Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights." —Hillary Clinton
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." —Malala Yousafzai
"Women have always been the strong ones of the world." —Coco Chanel
"A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman." —Melinda Gates
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." —Michelle Obama
"Women will only have true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation." —Ruth Bader Ginsburg
“I can promise you that women working together—linked, informed and educated—can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” —Isabelle Allende
"If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman." —Margaret Thatcher
"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." —Maya Angelou
Take this day as an opportunity to celebrate womanhood and stand for other women who do not get their rights.
Happy women's equality day to all the women who took a stand for themselves because in a way they took a stand for all females round the world.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)