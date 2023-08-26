Happy Women’s Equality Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Wishes, Images, and Messages

Women's Equality Day is celebrated every year on 26 August in the United States. The day is observed to commemorate the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the US Constitution which supports the rights of women and forbids the discrimination to vote on the basis of gender.

Various events and programs are organized across the United States to raise awareness about the rights and equality of women. This day also helps tackle the major issue of gender inequality in countries so that a country can move towards progress,

Women's Equality Day is a reminder of the advancements that have been made in gender equality and also helps women take a stand against injustice in areas like the workplace, education, politics, and many more. Let's have a look at the images, theme, messages, quotes, and wishes for Women's Equality Day 2023.