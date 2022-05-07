Happy Mother's Day 2022 Greeting Cards: Easy and Beautiful DIY Designs

String Heart Card

To make this card, you will need some colourful threads. Use the colourful threads to stitch a heart on the front of the card and fill a note on the inside of the greeting card.

Coupon Greeting Cards

Make a beautiful card and stick coupons on the inside of the card. If you want your mother to enjoy a nice self-care day, you can gift her spa and parlour coupons. You can treat your mother to an amazing self-care session by allowing her to use the coupons.

Paper Flowers

To make this card, you will need colourful paper. Make small envelopes and stick them on the card. You can also write messages on the cards and ask her to open them. Tuck an assortment of colourful paper flowers inside the envelopes.