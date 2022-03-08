International Women's Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greeting Cards, WhatsApp Status
The first International Women's Day was celebrated over a century ago, in the year 1911.
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated every year around the world on 08 March. The day is celebrated to acknowledge and honour the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from different parts of the world.
This day is observed to reiterate the call to action for accelerating women's equality.
The first International Women's Day was celebrated over a century ago, in the year 1911. It was supported by over a million people.
This year, the theme of International Women's Day is 'Break the Bias'.
Here, we have curated some Wishes, Images, Greetings Cards, Quotes which you can send to your loved ones and also upload as WhatsApp Status on this occasion of International Women's Day.
International Women's Day: Wishes, Images, Greeting Cards, and WhatsApp Status
I wish all the wonderful women of the world a very happy International Women's Day!
Contribution of women towards betterment of our society is incredible and inspirational. I wish you all a very Happy International Women's Day!
You are one of the wisest person I have ever come across. Happy International Women's Day!
Wish you have a wonderful Women's Day. You are too nice, wise, intelligent and compassionate, and I'm sure you will do wonders as you grow up. Happy International Women's Day!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.