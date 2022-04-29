International Dance Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, Significance and History

International Dance Day 2022 Wishes, Images and Significance.
International Dance Day 2022 will be observed on Friday, 29 April 2022. The day is celebrated on 29 April every year all over the world. International Dance Day 2022 is observed to celebrate the different dance forms. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.
International Dance Day came into existence when the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute started to recognise it. It is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.
International Dance Day is celebrated to encourage participation and education in dance through events.
More people become aware of the various dance forms due to the events held on International Dance Day.
Every year, International Dance Day is observed all across the globe with a unique theme.
International Dance Day was celebrated on 29 April in the year 1982 for the very first time. It was observed to pay tribute to French dancer and ballet master, Jean-Georges Noverre.
The Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute of UNESCO wanted to pay tribute to the father of many dance forms, Jean-Georges Noverre. This is the reason why 29 April is observed as the International Dance Day every year.
As the occasion of International Dance Day is near, here are a few wishes you can share with your friends and family:
Dance is the hidden language of our soul. Everybody should dance to express themselves. Happy International Dance Day 2022 to everybody.
Dance is the best form of feeling liberated, it helps everyone to stay stress-free. Happy International Dance Day 2022.
Everybody should dance to express themselves better since it is a language. We all should try to understand the significance of each dance form. Happy International Dance Day 2022 to everybody.