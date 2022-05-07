Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes, Date, Poster, Images, Wishes, Messages, Cards

Mother's Day 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, 8 May 2022 in India. It is a day that is all about celebrating the most important woman in our lives. Mother's Day is one special day that allows everybody to make their moms feel important. It is one day that teaches us to show gratitude to our mothers and acknowledge their efforts in shaping our lives. Mothers constantly take care of us and sacrifice their needs all the time. On Mother's Day, we celebrate them for their sacrifices.