Happy Magh Bihu 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, and Greetings for Your Loved Ones

Magh Bihu is one of the first festivals to be celebrated in India in 2023. The festival is known by different names in the country such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Lohri in Punjab, Makar Sakranti in Northern parts of India, and Magh Bihu in North-east part of India.

Magh Bihu is observed annually and marks the end of the winter solstice and harvest season, and beginning of the longer days in India. This year Magh Bihu falls on Sunday, 15 January 2023.

People celebrate the Magh Bihu festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur, and wish their friends and family.

Here's the list of Magh Bihu wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages that you can share with your loved ones.