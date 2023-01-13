Pongal 2023: Date, History, Importance, Significance, and How To Celebrate

Pongal 2023 is almost here and it is the most special time of the year. It is one of the largest festivals of Tamil Nadu that is scheduled to be celebrated soon. People are extremely excited to celebrate the day with their friends and family. It is important to note that Pongal is the celebration of the harvest season. This is the time when people get together and spend time with their loved ones. They conduct prayers in their homes.

According to the latest details, Pongal 2023 is slated to be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January. During this festival, people worship mother earth, mother nature, and farm animals for prosperity.