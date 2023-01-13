Pongal 2023: Date, History, Importance, Significance, and How To Celebrate
Pongal 2023: As per schedule, the festival will be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January 2023.
Pongal 2023 is almost here and it is the most special time of the year. It is one of the largest festivals of Tamil Nadu that is scheduled to be celebrated soon. People are extremely excited to celebrate the day with their friends and family. It is important to note that Pongal is the celebration of the harvest season. This is the time when people get together and spend time with their loved ones. They conduct prayers in their homes.
According to the latest details, Pongal 2023 is slated to be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January. During this festival, people worship mother earth, mother nature, and farm animals for prosperity.
Here are all the details you should know about Pongal, which is scheduled to be celebrated soon. Those who do not know much about the festival, which is primarily celebrated in Tamil Nadu, can read about it here.
Pongal 2023: Date
Pongal 2023 will be celebrated from 15 January to 18 January 2023. This is a four-day festival that is celebrated by many people in India.
The festival includes Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kanum Pongal. People celebrate all four days in their own special way by following certain rituals.
Pongal 2023: History
As per Hindu mythology, many people believe that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an oil massage, a bath, and a meal once a month.
However, upon reaching Earth, Nandi informed Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone.
Lord Shiva got angry and cursed Nandi to stay back on Earth. He told Nandi to help human beings with their fieldwork. This is the reason why Pongal celebrates the harvest of crops and farm animals for their help in farming.
Pongal 2023: Celebration
People celebrate the four days of Pongal with a lot of grandeur, pomp, and happiness. They light a bonfire and sing songs. People also make different kinds of sweets and Venn Pongal.
On this day, those who celebrate the festival get ready in traditional clothes and celebrate the festival together with their loved ones. They spend as much time as they can with all their friends and family.
