Happy Karwa Chauth 2023: 50+ Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Status

Karwa Chauth 2023 is being grandly celebrated in India on Wednesday, 1 November. On this day, married women observe fasts for their husbands and pray for their long lives. They do not eat or drink the whole day and break their fast after watching the moon at night. While this festival is mostly celebrated by married women, the ones who will get married soon can also keep fast for their soon-to-be husbands. This is an auspicious festival in India.

Karwa Chauth is popularly known as Karak Chaturthi. People in India celebrate this festival because it honours the unbreakable bond between a husband and wife. It shows the love between them and strengthens their relationship. Many husbands also observe fast on this auspicious day to prove their love for their wives. It is time to celebrate the festival grandly.