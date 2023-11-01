Karwa Chauth 2023: Wishes, Messages, and Quotes To Share on Karva Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes: The auspicious festival of Karva Chauth is around the corner and people can't hold their excitement. It is one of the amazing festivals of the year, primarily observed by married women for the good health, happiness, and longevity of their husbands. Karaka Chaturthi is usually recognized in Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Kartik month. As a part of the ritual, married women keep Nirjala Karwa Chauth Vrat from sunrise to moonrise, and perform special prayers by worshipping Goddess Parvati.

Traditionally, Karwa Chauth fast is kept by married or soon-to-be married women, however, in today’s modern times, husbands and partners have also started keeping the fasts. People must note down that during the Vrat, they are not allowed to eat or drink anything till the appearance of moon. Once the moon appears, Arghya is offered to it with Karva (an earthen pot).