Durga Puja 2023: When is Durga Puja? Know Date, Timings, and Rituals

Happy Durga Puja 2023
(Image: iStock)
Durga Puja 2023: Durga Puja is an auspicious festival in India and it holds great religious significance among Hindus. It is an important festival for the Bengali community as well, particularly in the eastern half of the country in states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam, and, of course, West Bengal. Durga Puja is celebrated for five consecutive days from Shashti Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwina and just after Dussehra and Durga Visarjan will be celebrated on Dashami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the same month of Ashwina.
Durga Puja is a four-day festival held at the end of the nine-day Navratri celebration, devoted to the Goddess. Durga Puja will be celebrated from 20 October 2023. Let's know more about the date, time, and rituals of Durga Puja 2023.
Panchami Tithi Starts - October 19, 2023 - 01:12 AM
Panchami Tithi Ends - October 20, 2023 - 12:31 AM
Shashti Tithi Starts - October 20, 2023 - 12:31 AM
Shashti Tithi Ends - October 20, 2023 - 11:24 PM
Saptami Tithi Starts - October 20, 2023 - 11:24 PM
Saptami Tithi Ends - October 21, 2023 - 09:53 PM
Ashtami Tithi Starts - October 21, 2023 - 09:53 PM
Ashtami Tithi Ends - October 22, 2023 - 07:58 PM
Navami Tithi Starts - October 22, 2023 - 07:58 PM
Navami Tithi Ends - October 23, 2023 - 05:44 PM
Dashami Tithi Starts - October 23, 2023 - 05:44 PM
Dashami Tithi Ends - October 24, 2023 - 03:14 PM
On the fifth day of Navratri, people celebrating Durga Puja bring the idol of Goddess Durga at home.
They worship Goddess Durga for five consecutive days the perform Durga Visarjan on the 10th day of Viajaydashami.
Devotees clean and decorate their houses, make rangolis, and invite relatives, friends, and neighbors for the festivities at home.
Bengali people worship Mahishasur Mardini form of Goddess Durga with different rituals and puja.
People prepare different delicacies and offer them as bhog prasad to Maa Durga.
Few people also install idols of Goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha for the Puja.
During the last day of Durga Visarjan, Bengalis play Sindoor Khela in which married women offer vermillion to Goddess Durga and then play with it among themselves for blessings and good luck.
