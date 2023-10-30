Karwa Chauth 2023 Moonrise Time in India & Puja Muhurat In Different Cities

Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in India: Karva Chauth is one of the important and auspicious festivals of Hindu women and it is around the corner giving us all the festive vibes of the year. The festival is celebrated by married Hindu women of India, especially, in the Northern parts of India. It is also known as Karaka Chaturthi or Karwa Chauth. It is a festival in which the married woman observes nirjala vrat from dawn to moonrise for their husband's long life and prosperity.

Women are allowed to eat or drink water only after offering Arghya to the Moon with an earthen pot known as Karva. The fast is generally kept by married and soon-to-be married women but husbands and unmarried couples have also started observing the fast. Karva Chauth is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and as per the Hindu calendar, in the month of Kartik. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on 1 November 2023, Sunday as per the mentioned Muhurat and timings. You can have a look at the moon rise timing and puja Muhurat below.