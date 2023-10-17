Navratri 2023 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta Significance, Puja Date, Muhurat, & Vidhi

Navratri Day 3: Know the importance of Maa Chandraghanta here.
(Photo: iStock)
Navratri is a nine-day-long festival that is celebrated with great pomp and energy in different parts of India. Navratri 2023 is set to be observed from 15 October to 24 October, and devotees are extremely excited to celebrate it. During Shardiya Navratri, Hindu devotees worship the nine forms of Ma Durga or Goddess Parvati. Today, on Tuesday, 17 October, people are ready to observe Day 3 of the festival and they will pray to Maa Chandraghanta.
The nine forms of Goddess Parvati are Maa Shailputri, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Today, on 17 October, people should pray to Maa Chandraghanta on Day 3 of Shardiya Navratri. Hindu devotees wait to celebrate Navratri for an entire year. It brings joy, happiness, and good times in the lives of devotees.
Here is everything you should know about Maa Chandraghanta and the things to do on Day 3 of Navratri. Make sure to go through all the details if you are observing the festival and want to organise prayer ceremonies at home.
Thus, she was popularly known as Goddess Chandraghanta. She rides a tigress and has ten hands. She carries a lotus flower, arrow, Dhanush, and Japa Mala in her four right hands. The fifth right hand is kept in Abhaya Mudra and the fifth left hand is kept in Varada Mudra.
Goddess Chandraghanta is a peaceful form of Ma Parvati and she is extremely pure.
The third day of Shardiya Navratri will be observed on Tuesday, 17 October. The Brahma Muhurat of Tritiya Tithi will officially start at 4:42 am and close at 5:33 am.
The Abhijit Muhurat will be observed from 11:43 pm to 12:29 pm. The Amrit Kal will begin at 11:23 am and end at 1:02 pm. On Navratri Day 3, the colour Red is considered auspicious.
