Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp Stickers: Know How to send stickers & GIFs on WhatsApp

Technology has made it easier for us to share wishes, messages, and greetings with our loved ones on different special occasions. Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and also signifies the onset of spring. People love to celebrate this festival as it brings a lot of joy and happiness. They spend time with their loved ones on Holi and put vibrant colours on each other. Holi 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on 8 March in India.

Holika Dahan 2023 will be observed on 7 March, which is a day before Holi. It is also known as Choti Holi. The festival of colours is loved by all age groups, starting from children to adults. Everyone makes time for their friends and family on this day. They also send special wishes and messages to make their day special.