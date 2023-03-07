Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp Stickers: Know How to send stickers & GIFs on WhatsApp

Send Happy Holi 2023 WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to your loved ones.
(Photo: iStock)
Technology has made it easier for us to share wishes, messages, and greetings with our loved ones on different special occasions. Holi marks the triumph of good over evil and also signifies the onset of spring. People love to celebrate this festival as it brings a lot of joy and happiness. They spend time with their loved ones on Holi and put vibrant colours on each other. Holi 2023 is scheduled to be celebrated on 8 March in India.
Holika Dahan 2023 will be observed on 7 March, which is a day before Holi. It is also known as Choti Holi. The festival of colours is loved by all age groups, starting from children to adults. Everyone makes time for their friends and family on this day. They also send special wishes and messages to make their day special.
Open the WhatsApp app on your mobile and go to the person's inbox or WhatsApp group to where you want to send the stickers.
Click on the sticker option, which is the third option in the catalogue at the bottom.
You can also add your favourite stickers by clicking on the "+" icon.
One can add stickers from third-party apps from Google or Apple store.
Look for stickers on Happy Holi and add them to WhatsApp.
Now, you can select your favourite stickers from the varied options and send them to your friends and family.
Visit the WhatsApp app on your mobile and click on the chat of the person or group to whom you want to send Holi GIFs.
Tap on the Smiley option and go to GIFs on the app.
Type Happy Holi and a range of GIF options will appear on the screen.
Select any one from them and send it to the person you want to wish.
You will find a lot of unique options so choosing one that you love should not be a problem.
Make your friends and family happy by wishing them this festival. Pray for their good health, happiness, and prosperity.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)