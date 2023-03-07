Happy Choti Holi 2023 Wishes, Images, Radha Krishna Holi Wallpapers for Status

Happy Choti Holi 2023. Check out the list of images, pictures, GIFs, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed a day before the main Holi festival. This year Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.
Choti Holi is of great importance and significance. It is observed to mark the victory of good over evil. People celebrate Choti Holi by lighting a bonfire.
According to Hindus, demoness Holika was burned into ashes on Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad prayed to God and he was saved from Holika.
Let us check out the Choti Holi Images, Pictures, GIFs, Radha Krishna Holi Pictures for wallpaper, and WhatsApp & Facebook Status.
Happy Choti Holi 2023 Date, Wishes, Quotes, and More.
Happy Choti Holi 2023 Images for Wallpaper.
Happy Choti Holi Pictures for WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
Happy Holi 2023: Radha Krishna Holi Pictures for WhatsApp and Facebook Status.
Radha Krishna Holi Images 2023 for Wallpaper.
Radha Krishna Holi 2023 Wallpapers for Status.
