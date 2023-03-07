Happy Choti Holi 2023 Wishes, Images, Radha Krishna Holi Wallpapers for Status

Choti Holi or Holika Dahan is observed a day before the main Holi festival. This year Choti Holi or Holika Dahan falls on Tuesday, 7 March 2023.

Choti Holi is of great importance and significance. It is observed to mark the victory of good over evil. People celebrate Choti Holi by lighting a bonfire.

According to Hindus, demoness Holika was burned into ashes on Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. Holika, the sister of demon King Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. Prahlad prayed to God and he was saved from Holika.

