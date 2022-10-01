Happy Durga Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Texts to Share

Happy Durga Puja 2022 wishes and messages you can share.
(Photo: iStock)
Durga Puja 2022 is all set to be celebrated from Saturday, 1 October. The festival is going to begin with Subho Sasthi, followed by Maha Saptami, Maha Durga Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Bijoya Dashami. As the festival of Durga Puja is here, people are excited to celebrate it. They want to spend time with their friends and family, eat good food, and make lots of memories. People eagerly wait for the festival because it is filled with fun and joy.
Everyone wants to celebrate Durga Puja 2022. Devotees of Goddess Durga clean their homes and conduct prayers during the festival. They pray to Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and happiness. The five days of the festival are extremely auspicious for the devotees. Durga Puja is grandly celebrated in Kolkata and people come to the city to see the arrangements.
Wishing you a very Happy Durga Puja. May Goddess Durga bless you with peace, prosperity, and strength in your life.
May the festival of Durga Puja bring lots of joy, happiness, and peace to your life. Happy Durga Puja 2022 to you and your family.
Spend time with your loved ones during the festival of Durga Puja. Make them feel special and valued. Forget about all your worries and let Goddess Durga handle your problems. Happy Durga Puja.
May Ma Durga take away all your stress and tension. Fill your life with happiness and joy. Happy Durga Puja to you.
Wishing you and your family a Happy Durga Puja. May all of you spend a good time together and make memories.
The festival of Durga Puja is all about happiness and joy. Ma Durga blesses everyone with good health, prosperity, and success in life. I wish nothing but the best for you. A very Happy Pujas.
These are some special messages and wishes you must send to your close ones if you want to make them happy. Make time for them during this festive season.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)