Happy Dev Deepawali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Status

Happy Dev Deepawali 2022 wishes and messages for your family.
(Photo: iStock)
Dev Deepawali is basically the Diwali of the Gods. It is observed every year on the full moon of the Karthik month according to the Hindu calendar in India. This is the festival of lights that is celebrated by the Gods. It is celebrated every year in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, by devotees. On this day, the steps of the Ganga river ghats are decorated with diyas. Dev Deepawali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on 7 November.
The date of the festival is decided as per the Hindu calendar. People are gearing up to celebrate Dev Deepawali 2022 grandly in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. They will light diyas and pray to the different Gods on this day. You must wish your friends and family a very happy Dev Deepawali on this day and pray for each other's happiness.
Warm greetings on the festival of Dev Deepawali. As the Gods will descend to earth to take a dip in the holy Ganga, let us celebrate this auspicious day with immense fervour and happiness.
On the joyous day of Dev Deepawali, I am sending my warm wishes to you and your family. May all your worries go away and your wishes come true. I will pray to the Gods for your happiness.
The look of Ganga ghat on Dev Deepawali is worth witnessing. You must offer prayers to the Gods on this day. Wishing you a Happy Dev Deepawali.
May you be surrounded by prosperity, happiness, and success all the time. Wishing a cheerful and happy Dev Deepawali.
Wishing you a very happy Dev Deepawali. Light up your homes with diyas and pray to the Gods for happiness and prosperity.
May you be showered with lots of happiness, smiles, peace, and joy. Warm greetings on Dev Deepawali to you and your family.
May the bright light of the illuminating diyas on the ghats of Ganga fill your life with happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a happy Dev Deepawali.
