Diwali Laxmi Puja 2022 Time: Deevavali Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi & Samagri List

The 5-day festivities of Diwali have begun. People are celebrating Dhanteras today and we will be celebrating Diwali on 24 October 2022. People buy gold, silver, and jewelry, make money-related investments, and even participate in gambling on this day.
It is believed that Goddess Laxmi showers her blessings on the Diwali days and people who take money-related decisions are blessed, and will welcome wealth and abundance throughout the year. Laxmi Puja is an important part of Diwali. Know the shubh Muhurat, puja Samagri, and Puja vidhi for Lakshmi Puja 2022.
Amavasya Tithi begins at- 24 October, 5:27 PM
Amavasya Tithi ends at- 24 October, 6:53 PM
Lakshmi Pujan Muhurat- 6:53 PM to 8:16 PM
Pradosh Kaal- 5:43 PM to 8:16 PM
Vrishabha Kaal- 6:53 PM to 8:48 PM
Chandan, Rice (Akshat), Incense sticks, Cloves, Cardamom, Areca Nuts (Supari), Kapoor, a mixture of curd, milk, ghee, honey, and sugar powder, also known as Panchamrit, Dhoop, Fruits, perfume (Itra), flowers, Maala, sweets, coins, Yellow mustard seeds, Sugar Batashe, Lotus flower seeds, cash, turmeric, Paan leaves, food items like halwa, Puri kheer, and Kamal Gatta.
On the day of Diwali, bathe and wash your hair. Wear clean clothes, people wear new ethnic clothes in the evening.
As per the Shubh Muhurat, place the idols of Laxmi and Ganesh then light a ghee Diya and worship Lord Ganesh at first. Offer him tilak, sweets, Janeu, and ask him to remove any hurdles in the Puja you are going to perform.
You can then light a few Diyas in mustard oil and 5 ghee Diyas.
Then start the Laxmi Puja. You will have to offer Lotus seeds, silver coin, Supari, Cash, roli, rice, turmeric, and sweets to the Goddess. Pray to her and ask her to bring Lord Vishnu along with her.
Along with Goddess Laxmi, you also pray to Lord Kuber to bring along wealth and prosperity to your home.
While doing the puja, you can also chant the Laxmi mantra for 108 times.
You should light diyas inside and outside the house as well. Make sure a big diya is lit all the time in front of Goddess Laxmi.
