Diwali 2022: Do’s and Don'ts To Follow This Festive Season; Know Details Here

One of the most loved and eagerly awaited Hindu festivals, Diwali, is almost here. People are excited and getting ready to welcome the festive season. The season of illuminated streets, delicious food items, and festive vibes are here. People spend time with their loved ones and make beautiful memories during this season. Diwali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Monday, 24 October. Even though a few days are still left for the festival, the vibe has already hit us.

Before we welcome the festival of Diwali, popularly known as Deepawali, there are certain important things you must know. Everyone should follow these dos and don'ts on Diwali 2022 so that they can enjoy the festival to the fullest. Following certain traditions and customs will help you to understand the true essence of the festival of lights.