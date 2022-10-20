Diwali 2022: Do’s and Don'ts To Follow This Festive Season; Know Details Here

Diwali 2022: Things to do and not do during the festival of lights.
(Photo: iStock)
One of the most loved and eagerly awaited Hindu festivals, Diwali, is almost here. People are excited and getting ready to welcome the festive season. The season of illuminated streets, delicious food items, and festive vibes are here. People spend time with their loved ones and make beautiful memories during this season. Diwali 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Monday, 24 October. Even though a few days are still left for the festival, the vibe has already hit us.
Before we welcome the festival of Diwali, popularly known as Deepawali, there are certain important things you must know. Everyone should follow these dos and don'ts on Diwali 2022 so that they can enjoy the festival to the fullest. Following certain traditions and customs will help you to understand the true essence of the festival of lights.
During the festival of Diwali, keep your homes and workspace neat, clean, and well-decorated. Use fairy lights and diyas to decorate the spaces. Make sure to decorate the beautiful corners of your home so that you can feel festive.
Put valuable items like gold, silver, and other metals in the puja. This will help to bring good fortune and prosperity to the home. You can also include books and other items you think are important to you in the puja.
Place a full, unpeeled coconut over the Mangalik Kalash on either side of the front door to welcome prosperity, success, happiness, and good luck. This is considered highly auspicious by many Hindu devotees.
During Diwali, do not gift leather goods, sharp-edged items, and crackers to your loved ones. It is not considered auspicious so try to avoid these items.
Do not cook or consume non-vegetarian food during the festival of Diwali. Also, avoid drinking alcohol at this festival.
Do not leave the Diwali puja place unattended and always keep a diya burning. Make sure that the area is well-lit and decorated throughout the festival.
Light 13 diyas during the festival as it is a tradition that brings good luck. Do not miss even one diya.
