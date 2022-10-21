Diwali Puja 2022: Should We Sleep on the Night of Deepavali or Not?

Know why should you not sleep on the night of Diwali and what can you do instead.
(Image: iStock)
Diwali festivities will begin today, 21 October, and Hindus will begin celebrating the festival with the first day of Dhanteras on 22 October 2022, Saturday. Dhanteras and Diwali hold immense importance in Hinduism, especially among businessmen. It is believed that on these days, you should try to attract abundance and be grateful for it as well.
It is believed that when you are grateful for abundance, it grows further, but if you feel a lack of wealth, your wishes might come true. Thus, be grateful and attract better things. On Diwali, people worship Goddess Laxmi in the evening as per the shubh muhurat and observe fast for the entire day. The fast is broken after the Laxmi puja. But people from different religions and communities follow different customs.
Few people believe that we shouldn't sleep on the night of Diwali. We are here with all the details of what you can and cannot do.
As per astrology and ancestral customs, people should not sleep on the night of Diwali, otherwise, they will be deprived of Goddess Laxmi's blessings. It is believed that any one person from the family should be awake on the night of Diwali to welcome Goddess Laxmi and seek her blessings.
People say that Goddess Laxmi enters the house of the devotees who impress her with their puja and prayers, but if she enters the house and everyone is sleeping, she returns without blessing the family. So, someone from the family should be awake the entire night and keep worshipping Goddess Laxmi.
You can also light a lamp in front of Goddess Laxmi's idol and not let it extinguish the entire night. You should also offer a few of her favorite things during the evening puja so that she is pleased and showers her blessings on you.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)