Diwali 2022: What To Do With the Idols After the Festival Is Over; Details Here

Know what to do with the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh after Diwali.
(Photo: iStock)
Diwali 2022 is just around the corner and we cannot hide our excitement. The festival of lights, also known as Deepawali, is a time that is filled with joy, happiness, and good vibes. People wait an entire year to celebrate this five-day-long festival. Everyone loves to spend time with their friends and family during the festive season. Many Hindu devotees conduct pujas in their homes to welcome peace, prosperity, and good fortune. They worship different Gods and Goddesses at this festival.
While we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali 2022, it is important to know what to do with the idols after the festival is over. Hindu devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh during Diwali. People usually worship idols made of clay. They pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh for good health, luck, and wealth.
The festival of Diwali is observed on Kartik Amavasya. Diwali 2022 is all set to be grandly celebrated on Monday, 24 October. Here's what you should do with the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh after the festival of Diwali is over.
People usually worship the deities, Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the evening of Diwali. After the prayer is over, keep a lamp of pure ghee burning near the idols throughout the night.
Then chant the immersion mantra and move the idols a little. You must chant the Visarjan Mantra at the correct time because it signifies that you have prayed to send the deities to their place.
As per Hinduism, the idols must be immersed in a river or a pond. So, after the Diwali puja is over, you must immerse the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh in a river or pond, during the visarjan muhurat.
Spend as much time as you can with your loved ones this Diwali. Make good memories and spread joy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)