Diwali 2022: What To Do With the Idols After the Festival Is Over; Details Here

Diwali 2022 is just around the corner and we cannot hide our excitement. The festival of lights, also known as Deepawali, is a time that is filled with joy, happiness, and good vibes. People wait an entire year to celebrate this five-day-long festival. Everyone loves to spend time with their friends and family during the festive season. Many Hindu devotees conduct pujas in their homes to welcome peace, prosperity, and good fortune. They worship different Gods and Goddesses at this festival.

While we are gearing up to celebrate Diwali 2022, it is important to know what to do with the idols after the festival is over. Hindu devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh during Diwali. People usually worship idols made of clay. They pray to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh for good health, luck, and wealth.