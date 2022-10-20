This Diwali, Light Up A Future | The Quint Brings Stories of Hope
Chandni was only 5 when her father died and she started living in slums, picking up trash to support her family.
Mitesh lost his family at 13, and an arm to cancer at 15.
They both led their lives with courage, perseverance, hope and kept going even when it was easy to give up.
Now, Chandni is 25, running an NGO, Voice of Slums, for kids like her and supporting their education. Mitesh overcame his disability and now runs a pav bhaji stall to fulfil his father's dreams.
I was afraid after I lost my arm. What will I do? How will I earn money? But now I feel there's nothing I can't do. I won't ever give up, I will keep working till I am alive. If my father were alive, he'd feel proud that I am doing work of 4-5 people, all by myself and running his food stall.Mitesh, Pav Bhaji seller
Voice of slum is changing lives. We are helping these kids believe that it is not necessary if you are born in a family of ragpickers, you will also be a ragpicker. You too can do something big. I have lived a difficult life but it helps me today in standing strong in the face of difficulties.Chandni, Founder, Voice of Slums
Every month Chandni struggles to pay salaries of the teachers at Voice of Slums, school fees of the kids, rent of the school building - but she manages by not keeping anything for herself.
For Mitesh and his family, the earnings from his pav bhaji stall hardly cover their expenses. They are not able to save any money after spending on the items to prepare food for the stall, their son's education, house rent, etc.
