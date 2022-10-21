Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Time, Puja Muhurat, Everything You Need To Know Here

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 date and puja timings are mentioned here.
(Photo: iStock)
While Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Chaitra in North India, it is observed in the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month in many parts of the country. The month of Kartik is considered to be the most auspicious and important because of this reason. A lot of festivals, starting from Dussehra to Diwali, are celebrated during this month. Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated a day before Diwali. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be observed on 23 October in the country.
Many people believe that Hanuman Ji was born on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. Therefore, this year it will be observed on the day of Narak Chaturdashi, which is 23 October. Hindu devotees should take note of the date and make preparations accordingly to celebrate the day. Hanuman Jayanti holds great significance in their lives.
Here is everything you need to know about the date, time, shubh muhurat, and other details of Hanuman Jayanti 2022. Make sure to remember all these details if you want to observe the day and conduct pujas on time.
As per the Hindu scriptures, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on Narak Chaturdashi, which falls a day before Diwali. According to the details, this time Hanuman Jayanti will begin at 5:04 pm on Sunday, 23 October and end at 5:04 pm on Monday, 24 October.
On this festival, Hindu devotees have to follow a law of worship from 11:40 pm to 12.31 pm at night. People can worship Bajrangbali for a duration of 50 minutes on this day.
Hindu devotees believe that worshiping Hanuman Ji with a sincere heart on this day will remove all sorrows and troubles from their lives. They observe Hanuman Jayanti to welcome good health, happiness, and joy in their lives.
Hanuman Ji is known for removing sadness and stress from the lives of people. This day before Diwali is crucial for everyone.
