Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Auspicious Muhurat To Buy Gold, and Other Details

Dhanteras 2022
Dhanteras 2022, also known as Dhantrayodshi, will be grandly celebrated on 23 October. The festival is going to mark the arrival of Diwali and people in India are extremely excited to celebrate the festival. On the day of Dhanteras, people gear up to buy gold, silver, and other useful items because it is considered auspicious. It is a tradition that is followed by numerous people across the country. People buy gold and silver on this specific day.
Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered auspicious because it brings in good fortune and prosperity. The festival of Dhanteras 2022 is knocking at our doors. Are you excited to know the shubh muhurat to buy gold on this day and other important details?
Many Hindu devotees buy gold on Dhanteras to welcome prosperity and good luck. After buying gold and silver, they place the jewellery in front of Goddess Lakshmi during the puja.
It is believed that doing so on Dhanteras will bring in lots of good fortune and joy. People have been following this age-old tradition for generations. They are gearing up to follow it this year as well.
Many people believe that buying gold, silver, or utensils on Dhanteras will protect the family against any ill. Therefore, purchasing these items on this day holds great significance.
The auspicious timings to buy gold during Dhanteras 2022 is from 7:10 pm to 8:44 pm on 23 October. The precious metal can also be bought from 11:31 am in the morning to 4:10 pm in the evening.
Remember these timings if you want to welcome good luck and happiness to your homes this Dhanteras.
