Kali Chaudas 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Kali Chauda, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi is mainly observed in Western states of India, especially in Gujarat. Kali Chaudas is one of the festivals celebrated among the five-day festivities during Diwali. But people should not confuse Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas.

Kali Chaudas is observed during Chaturdashi Tithi during Diwali and the day falls one day before Narak Chaturdashi. Priests or elders decide the day of Kali Chaudas when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight. As per Panchang, this time wherein the day is decided is also known as Maha Nishita time.

On the day of Kali Chaudas, people visit the crematorium at midnight and offer Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal.