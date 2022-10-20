Kali Chaudas 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance
Know when will Kali Chaudas be celebrated in India and how to perform the Puja.
Kali Chauda, also known as Bhut Chaturdashi is mainly observed in Western states of India, especially in Gujarat. Kali Chaudas is one of the festivals celebrated among the five-day festivities during Diwali. But people should not confuse Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas.
Kali Chaudas is observed during Chaturdashi Tithi during Diwali and the day falls one day before Narak Chaturdashi. Priests or elders decide the day of Kali Chaudas when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight. As per Panchang, this time wherein the day is decided is also known as Maha Nishita time.
On the day of Kali Chaudas, people visit the crematorium at midnight and offer Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal.
There are Diwali calendars wherein you will find that no distinction is made among the three festivals and they list Kali Chaudas with Roop Chaudas and Narak Chaturdashi. Hence, be careful while looking for the right date of Kali Chaudas.
Do not confuse Kali Chaudas with Kali Puja celebrated by the Bengalis since it is celebrated one day after Kali Chaudas when Amavasya Tithi prevails during midnight.
Kali Chaudas 2022: Shubh Muhurat
Kali Chaudas- Sunday, 23 October 2022
Kali Chaudas Muhurat - 11:40 PM to 12:31 AM on 24 October
Duration - 51 Minutes
Hanuman Puja - Sunday, 23 October 2022
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 06:03 PM on 23 October 2022
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:27 PM on 24 October 2022
Kali Chaudas 2022: Significance
The night of Kali Chaudas is known for a sense of occult and it is considered the most dangerous night of the year. It holds immense importance among the exorcists and tantriks who perform black magic. The night of Kali Chaudas is a symbol of reawakening the concept of the dark and secretive world that is not known to many.
You can also say that Kali Chaudas is considered as the Halloween Day of India and people spend time appeasing unhappy souls. On this day, the tantriks roam around the crematoriums or burial grounds, practice special black magic, and perform ceremonies to please Lord Kaal Bhairav or Goddess Kali.
Kali Chaudas 2022: Puja Vidhi
People who observe Kali Chaudas wake up early, have a hair bath, and apply scented oils and kajal to ward off evil spirits. It is believed that Abhyanga Snan before sunrise this day or on the day of Narak Chaturdashi helps to get over poverty, unforeseen events, misfortune, etc.
People also light diyas on this day since it is said that diyas attract luck and prosperity. The Puja for the Kali Chaudas is performed at night after which the devotees break their fast. The Puja is dedicated to appeasing deceased souls who are believed to visit earth on that day.
People offer coconuts, oil, flowers, Chandan, and sindur to Lord Hanuman and prepare a special prasad out of Til or sesame seeds, jaggery, rice flakes, and ghee. In the rural areas, people cook traditional delicacies from pounded and semi-cooked rice extracted from the fresh harvest.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
Topics: Kali Chaudas 2022 Kali Chaudas Puja
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.