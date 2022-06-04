Google Doodle: Why Google Is Paying Tribute to Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose

Google pays tribute to Indian physicist Satyendra Nath Bose by creating a doodle.
(Photo: Google)
On Saturday, 4 June 2022, Google celebrated Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose. The Google doodle celebrates his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein and Einstein recognised the formulations as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics. The journey of Bose's fame began in academics from that day. Today, Google has decided to celebrate his works by creating a doodle on Saturday, 4 June 2022. He was one of the most renowned Indian physicists.
At the age of 15, Bose began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Presidency College in Calcutta. He also earned a Master’s in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta soon after completing his bachelor's degree. Bose topped in both the degrees in his class.
In 1917, Satyendra Nath Bose began giving lectures on Physics. He also documented his findings in Planck’s radiation formula in a report called 'Planck’s Law and the Hypothesis of Light Quanta'.
The moment Einstein realised the significance of the discovery, he applied Bose's formula to a wide range of phenomena. Then it became one of the most important findings in quantum theory.
The Indian Government recognised Satyendra Nath Bose's contribution to physics and awarded him one of the highest civilian awards in the country, the Padma Vibhushan.
Bose was also appointed as National Professor, which is the highest honour in India for scholars. He served as president of many scientific institutions, which include the Indian Physical Society, National Institute of Science, Indian Science Congress, and the Indian Statistical Institute.
This is the reason why Google decided to celebrate Satyendra Nath Bose today, on 4 June 2022.
