Google Doodle: Why Google Is Paying Tribute to Physicist Satyendra Nath Bose

On Saturday, 4 June 2022, Google celebrated Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose. The Google doodle celebrates his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. Satyendra Nath Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein and Einstein recognised the formulations as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics. The journey of Bose's fame began in academics from that day. Today, Google has decided to celebrate his works by creating a doodle on Saturday, 4 June 2022. He was one of the most renowned Indian physicists.

At the age of 15, Bose began pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree at Presidency College in Calcutta. He also earned a Master’s in Applied Mathematics at the University of Calcutta soon after completing his bachelor's degree. Bose topped in both the degrees in his class.