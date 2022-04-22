Google Doodle Marks Earth Day 2022 With Time-Lapse GIFs of Global Climate Crisis
The Earth Day Google doodle includes replays of four time-lapse GIFS created using satellite imagery.
As the world marks Earth Day 2022 on Friday, 22 April, Google has tweaked its search engine's doodle to reflect images showing melting glaciers, retreating snow cover, deforestation, and coral bleaching to remind its users about the deteriorating climate conditions and environment.
"This Earth Day... Google Earth Timelapse is being used in partnership with other technologies and programs to empower everyone to take climate action across our planet’s cities, oceans, and forests."Google
The Earth Day Google doodle includes replays of four time-lapse GIFs created using satellite imagery and photographs over many years, displaying the glacial retreat at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the glacial melt in Greenland's Sermersooq, coral bleaching in Australia's Lizard Island, and forests being destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought in Germany's Harz.
Here's a look at a couple of the GIFS:
"Today’s annual Earth Day Doodle addresses one of the most pressing topics of our time: climate change. Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet," stated Google.
