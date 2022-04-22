Google Doodle Marks Earth Day 2022 With Time-Lapse GIFs of Global Climate Crisis

The Earth Day Google doodle includes replays of four time-lapse GIFs created using satellite imagery and photographs over many years, displaying the glacial retreat at the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the glacial melt in Greenland's Sermersooq, coral bleaching in Australia's Lizard Island, and forests being destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought in Germany's Harz.

Here's a look at a couple of the GIFS: