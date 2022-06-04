World Environment Day 2022: Theme, Host Country, History, and Significance

World Environment Day (WED) was established on the first day of the first-ever UN conference that focused on humans and how they interact with the environment.

Sweden first suggested conducting such a conference to the UN way back in 1968. And in 1969, the UN agreed to hold a conference in Sweden that focused on environmental issues.

Finally, it all came together in 1972 and the world leaders from around the world assembled to discuss events and campaigns that would help raise awareness for the protection of the environment – and it was then that WED was made.