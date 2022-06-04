World Environment Day 2022: Theme, Host Country, History, and Significance

World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
World Environment Day 2022 is celebrated on 4 June every year. This year, the world will celebrate the 49th World Environment Day, which is supported and led by the United Nations Environment Programmes (UNEP), and has been conducted annually since 1973.
World Environment Day has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach. It is celebrated by millions of people across the world.
This year, World Environment Day 2022 will be hosted by Sweden. "Only One Earth" is the campaign slogan that focuses on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature."
The Government of Sweden will host the World Environment Day 2022 programmes and activities in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNRP).
World Environment Day (WED) was established on the first day of the first-ever UN conference that focused on humans and how they interact with the environment.
Sweden first suggested conducting such a conference to the UN way back in 1968. And in 1969, the UN agreed to hold a conference in Sweden that focused on environmental issues.
Finally, it all came together in 1972 and the world leaders from around the world assembled to discuss events and campaigns that would help raise awareness for the protection of the environment – and it was then that WED was made.
The celebration of World Environment Day helps us reconnect with the environment or nature in general. We tend to forget how much natural systems support our well-being. But we're part of nature and we depend on it. Go out and enjoy your country's national parks, and celebrate the vital relationship.
This day helps us understand the need to sustainably manage our planet's resources and ecosystems. It provides us an opportunity to raise awareness that the physical environment is fragile and indispensable.
The environment suffers immense pollution with contaminants and toxins, which have a harmful impact on our health. They cause respiratory diseases and types of cancer. World Environment Day inspires us to do something about these problems and aim to fix the environment without which we won't be able to survive.