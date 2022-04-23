Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Naziha Salim: Who Is She and Why Today

Google Doodle celebrates Naziha Salim on 23 April 2022.
(Photo: Google)
The Google Doodle on Saturday, 23 April 2022, pays tribute to Naziha Salim who is a painter, professor and one of the most influential artists in Iraq's contemporary art. On 23 April 2020, Naziha Salim's work was highlighted by the Barjeel Art Foundation in their female artists' collection. The Google Doodle for today, Saturday, 23 April 2022 is a tribute to Naziha's painting style and her positive contribution to the art.
Google has done justice to Naziha Salim's contributions as an artist through the doodle on Saturday, 23 April 2022. It is a day to celebrate her work and achievements.
Naziha Salim was born into a family of Iraqi artists in Turkey. From an early age, Salim enjoyed making her own art.
Her hard work and passion for art made Naziha Salim one of the first woman to be awarded a scholarship to continue her education in Paris. She carried on her education at the École Nationale Supérieure des Beaux-Arts.
After spending several years abroad, she returned to Baghdad and started working at the Fine Arts Institute where she taught until retirement.
Naziha Salim was active in Iraq's arts community and was one of the founding members of Al-Ruwwad. It is a community of artists that study abroad and include European art techniques into the Iraqi aesthetic.
Naziha Salim's artwork are on display at the Sharjah Art Museum and the Modern Art Iraqi Archive.