Google Doodle Celebrates the Birthday of Eunice Newton Foote, Climate Scientist

According to Google, "Eunice Newton Foote observed the temperatures of outdoor air vs various gases when heated. Compared to the outdoor air, CO2, and Water, Vapour heated up more and took much longer to cool back down. When radiation from the sub is absorbed by the Earth, some gets re-emitted as Infrared rays. Gases like Carbon Dioxide absorb and reflect heat back to Earth, creating the Green House Effect. Overtime, the increase in Green House gases increase the temperature of Earth beyond normal and leads to many climatic issues like Global Warming.

The research of Eunice Newton Foote regarding the Green House Effect was ignored for almost 100 years. This did not stop her and she continued her research in the same field and eventually her amazing results were published in some reputed journals. Eunice Newton was successful in exploring the link between the carbon dioxide and the heating up of Earth.