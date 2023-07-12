Google Doodle Celebrates Famous South Asian Food ‘Pani Puri’; Read Its History

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Google Doodle Celebrates Famous South Asian Food ‘Pani Puri’; Read Its History

Google Doodle: A restaurant in Indore won the World Record for making 51 flavours of pani puri on 12 July 2015.
Raajwrita Dutta
Updated:

Google Doodle celebrates Pani Puri on 12 July 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: Google)

The Google Doodle on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, celebrates the popular South Asian street food pani puri. We all know Indians are a fan of pani puri and they need no introduction of it. In India, this favourite snack item is known by different names like phuchka, golgappa, gup chup, tikki, etc. Pani puri is popular among a lot of people because it is the perfect blend of spiciness and sweetness. On Wednesday, Google is celebrating this item via a doodle.

Pani Puri is a street food that has a crispy shell stuffed with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, chillies, spices, salt, and lemon, and filled with flavoured waters. Google is celebrating this food item via a doodle because on 12 July 2015, a restaurant in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, won the World Record for offering around 51 flavours of pani puri.

This snack item can be served with different types of flavoured water. You can fill it with jaljeera, spicy water, or tamarind water, according to your taste. It also has a variety of names in different states.

Google Doodle Today: Pani Puri History

While we all are aware of pani puri and its popularity in South Asian countries, very few know the origin of it. Pani puri has an interesting story attached to it.

It is believed that in Mahabharata the newly-wed Draupadi introduced pani puri. She was challenged to feed five men and the resources were scarce. Draupadi used her creativity to feed the five men.

She had some leftover potatoes, vegetables, and a small amount of wheat dough. Draupadi used scarce resources and made a tasty snack item. First, she made small pieces of fried dough and then filled them with potato and vegetables.

This is how pani puri came into existence. Google decided to celebrate pani puri via a doodle so that more people know why this day is important.

In the Doodle on Wednesday, 12 July, you have to assist the street vendor complete orders of pani puri. Select the puris according to each customer's taste and preferences to satiate their hunger. This is a fun game that is sure to interest people.

You can find the doodle for Wednesday on the search engine page and play the game.

(With inputs from India Today.)

Published: 12 Jul 2023,11:14 AM IST

