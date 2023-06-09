Google Doodle Celebrates Willi Ninja: Iconic Dancer and Choreographer; Details

Google Doodle Celebrates Willi Ninja an Iconic Dancer, Choreographer, and Godfather of Voguing.
(Photo: google.com/doodles)
Google Doodle today on 9 June 2023 is celebrating Willi Ninja who was an iconic dancer, choreographer and is known as the "Godfather of Voguing."
According to Google, "Willi Ninja was an acclaimed performer who paved a path for Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and ’90s. The community he created, “The Iconic House of Ninja,” lives on to this day.
The Google Doodle video was illustrated by Rob Gilliam, and edited by Xander Opiyo,with original music by Vivacious. The performers featured are current members of the House of Ninja (Archie Burnett Ninja, Javier Madrid Ninja, Kiki Ninja, and Akiko Tokuoka aka KiT Ninja) dancing in celebration of Willi’s legacy. On this day in 1990, the documentary Paris is Burning which features Willi and the Iconic House of Ninja was released in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival, says Google.
In the year 1961, Willi Ninja was born in Flushing, Queens. Willi had a great mother who always supported him and also encouraged him to move ahead in dance after seeing his enthusiasm towards it.
Willi's mother took Willi to the Apollo Theater for learning ballet but due to financial problems it did not last longer, however, Willi had already mastered the moves that were enough to make him a dancing icon and star.
Willi had mastered a dance form called voguing and is known as the "Godfather of Voguing." Voguing is a dance form that blends different movements together including fashion poses, mime, and martial arts.
Voguing originated from Harlem ballroom scene, a space that was founded by LGBTQ+ Black and Latino folks to recognize the togetherness and self expression.
Most Black and Latino ballroom participants belong to groups known as houses, which offer an extended social family and safety net for those who face rejection from biological relatives. Willi co-founded his very own community called the House of Ninja in 1982, and continued to provide support and guidance for his house members even after he became famous. Inspired by Egyptian hieroglyphs and martial arts, Willi introduced new dance techniques that redefined voguing standards, mentions Google.
After receiving stardom, Willi performed globally in music videos, runway shows, and films. Famous celebrities like Jean-Paul Gaultier and Madonna were quite impressed by the unique and mind boggling moves of Willi Ninja.
Willi got famous among a larger audience, after the huge success of a documentary film 'Paris Is Burning' in 1990. The film ran in theaters on a big screen and displayed all the amazing moves and dancing styles of Willi Ninja.
