World Earth Day 2023: Google Doodle Highlights the Effects of Climate Change

Global warming is one of the most alarming issues right now. We can already see the effects of global warming such as the ongoing heat waves. Google has taken the initiative to celebrate World Earth Day 2023 via a doodle today, Saturday, 22 April. The Google Doodle today is trying to create awareness among people about the harmful effects of climate change and how it can affect us if not controlled immediately. The doodle has a strong message for everyone.

It is important to note that World Earth Day is observed on 22 April, every year. People organize different events and programs to talk about climate change and how disastrous it will get in future. The Google Doodle today, Saturday, also speaks about global warming in a creative manner. It is sure to attract the attention of users.